Kaunikuila Basketball Club proud to represent the country

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club President Ben Nasau

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club will represent both their team and Fiji during their first international tour next month at the Olympique de Noumea Basketball Tournament in New Caledonia.

The club has been preparing for the competition over the past few weeks.

President Ben Nasau also mentioned that their men’s and women’s teams include players from other clubs.

“If you see the team behind me training, this isn’t just the Kaunikuila Basketball Club — this is a variety of other clubs who have joined to be part of this tour. So at the end of the day, we will be out representing Fiji, as a club, for our nation.”

Adding to the excitement, the club will also play exhibition matches against New Caledonia’s national men’s and women’s teams.

The club will leave for New Caledonia on December 13th.

