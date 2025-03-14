Kaunikuila All-Stars through to Fiji Cup semis

The Kaunikuila All-Stars team after qualifying for the semifinals

The Kaunikuila All-Stars side are one step to their goal of making the finals of the Vodafone Fiji Cup competition after beating Takania 50-38 in the quarter-finals this afternoon.

Team captain Wesley Rabua says taking on Takania was no easy feat, and he praised his side for their efforts on the court in securing a spot in the semi-finals.

He says Takania has always been one of the best clubs in the country, and takes his hats off to the side for giving them a run for their money.

Rabua adds that there are still a few areas his side need to work on before their semi-final tomorrow.

“Our areas we need to work on, we need to work on our defence and communication on the court. And also our shooting, and if our shooting goes well, I think we’ll have a good game against Boston.”

He adds that they will need to sharpen a few areas like their defense and shooting, which was an area of weakness in their clash against Takania.

Kaunikuila All-Stars are expected to face Boston in their semi-final at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva tomorrow.

