Fiji basketball teams conclude World Cup Campaign

[Photo Credit: Basketball Fiji]

The Fiji men’s and women’s U23 basketball teams have concluded their respective FIBA World Cup campaigns, with both teams gaining valuable international exposure.

While the results may not have favored the Fijians, the experience of competing on the global stage is a significant step for the development of local talent.

The women’s team faced formidable opponents, with losses against Czechia (3-21), New Zealand (7-15), Uganda (3-21), and the Netherlands (3-21).

Article continues after advertisement

The squad included Moana Liebregts, Camari Ravai, Ranadi Koroi, and Estelle Kainamoli.

The men’s team also faced tough competition, with losses to Latvia (14-21), the USA (8-21), China (9-21), and Qatar (15-17).

The men’s squad was made up of Tevia Vocea, Ratu Tuivabuavou, Isaac Sewabu, and Keenan Hughes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.