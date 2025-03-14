Boston dominates Fiji Cup

The Boston Basketball Club was the team to watch on the opening day of the Fiji Cup competition, where they produced one of the biggest victories in their pool games.

Boston pulled off an impressive win in their opening pool game after thumping Lights Out 60-10.

The Raiwaqa-based club, one of the oldest in the country, will be the team to look out for as day two of the competition kicks off today.

In some of the men’s results, defending champions Islanders defeated Kaunikuila All-Stars, while Zodiac Rams beat Lights Out 48-27.

In the women’s division, Dynamic Reds beat Kaunikuila Aces 62-27, Zodiac Wyvrens beat Tamahine 32-31, while Natikula Ballers thumped USP Ballers 60-21.

The tournament is currently underway at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva and concludes tomorrow.

