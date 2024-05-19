Basketball Fiji undertakes community engagement

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Basketball Fiji conducted a series of activities over the two-week school holidays to engage the community in growing the sport.

Chief Operations Officer Laisiasa Puamau says programs were held in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka to get students involved and learn the skills of the game.

In the Central Division, a Youth Challenge was held in the Under-15 and Under-19 grades for boys and girls teams, with a similar initiative held in Lautoka.

Puamau says Nadi also hosted its first 3×3 Challenge of the year, featuring 21 teams in the senior and age-grade youth categories.

He adds it is vital for sporting opportunities and clinics to be provided to students and communities across the country.

Puamau says sports holiday clinics are often conducted in the Central Division but it is vital to provide similar opportunities in other divisions.

Officials also attended a referee’s clinic in Nadi, adding more dynamics and diversity to growing the sport.