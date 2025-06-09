Baby Pearls engage with Rabi Youth

Supplied

Fiji’s U21 netball squad, the Baby Pearls, participated in a meaningful community outreach program over the weekend, engaging with the Rabi Buakonikai Youth Sports in Toorak.

This visit forms an integral part of their broader community engagement initiatives.

Harvi Yee, the Rabi Youth Sports Coordinator, said that all participants thoroughly enjoyed the training session and gained valuable insights from the youth sports program.

As their community work concludes, the Baby Pearls got back to their routine training sessions for the upcoming Invitational Tournament.

For this competition, the Baby Pearls will field two distinct sides, named Kacau and Kikau, both drawn from their extended 27-member squad.

The invitational tournament is set to feature strong competition, including South Coast Blaze and the New South Wales Fijian U21 teams.

All matches will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva, running from July 7th to 11th.

