Auvray puts Bula FC to the test

Bula FC Head Coach Stephen Auvry. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Bula FC players have been working hard on their foundation in terms of athleticism, according to head coach Stephane Auvray.

He says they’ve been running a lot and also focusing on endurance ahead of the OFC Professional League.

The squad has been put through two sessions a day at the Fiji Football Academy in Ba, where they have a two-week camp.

Auvray says there’s not a lot of tactical and ball work at the moment for the squad.

He adds that the players are tired as they’re not used to the work rhythm, and the running has been painful for some.

However, Auvray explained to the players that whatever they’re doing now will pay off in February and March where they’ll have strong resistance with the ability to repeat efforts, which is vital for the team.

The OFC Pro League action kicks off in January in New Zealand.

Round two of the circuit series will be played in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and round three in Australia.

The fourth round is going to be played in Honiara, Solomon Islands, and round five in Ba and Suva before the League returns to New Zealand for the final set of fixtures in May.

