Tuva to debut in the Commonwealth Games

Adi Cakobau School sprinter Frances Tuva is one of the two-track athletes that will be competing in the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Malake in Ralass hopes to win a gold medal in this competition.

Tuva is confident that despite her injury, she will create waves on the track.

“My aim for this Commonwealth is to get gold and break the fastest time for my following events.”

This is the first time an ACS student has represented the nation in such a competition.

Tuva is hoping to make her country proud in this competition.

The Commonwealth Youth Games team departed our shores yesterday.

The competition will be held from the 4th to the 11th of this month.