Tough competition from Maritime Zone schools: Colati

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association secretary Biu Colati says this year’s Fiji Finals is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

He highlighted the rise of several athletes from the maritime islands who are proving to be serious challengers to their counterparts from well-established schools on Viti Levu.

This follows the conclusion of the Maritime Zone competition yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where organizers compared the times and performances of athletes from the outer islands with those from Viti Levu.

Colati says the results revealed that a number of island athletes are clocking competitive times, suggesting that the battle for medals this year will be tighter than ever.

“I’m now seeing it from their perspective, and I think they are turning everything into their advantage, and I think this is something other schools, too, can learn from.”

Meanwhile, the Maritime Zone was the final one ahead of the Fiji Finals.

Vunisea Secondary School delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 Maritime Zone Athletics Championships, securing both the boys and girls division titles to emerge as overall champions.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championships start this Thursday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

