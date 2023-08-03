The best youth athletes are out to represent Fiji

Thirty-six athletes and nine officials from Fiji will be participating in the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

They will be competing in five different sports: Athletics, Cycling, Swimming, Rugby 7s, and Triathlon.

The team is determined to give their best performance while also learning and gaining new experiences.

Chef-De Mission Kelvin Yee says they’ve carefully selected the best athletes, most of whom have already made a name for themselves in the country.

‘A lot of elite athletes in terms of athletics, we got our best middle distance in the country at the moment and the champion and queen athlete from the Coca-Cola games Frances Tuva from ACS. We’ve got the sprinter and probably the fastest man in Fiji for the Pacific Games, Emosi Laqere. Two swimmers Tolu have just come back from the World Championship and set national records.’

Yee believes that these young athletes possess great potential in the athletic arena.

Team Fiji departed on Tuesday and will be taking part in an eight-day competition starting tomorrow and concluding on August 11th.