Tabete chases his love for tracks

Fifteen-year-old Ilaisa Tabete

Fifteen-year-old Ilaisa Tabete is proving he’s got what it takes to shine on and off the track.

Originally from Lau and a student at International School Suva, Ilaisa’s journey began in basketball, where he represented Fiji as a national rep.

But it was on the track where he discovered his true passion.

Article continues after advertisement

His love for athletics started in primary school, and since then, Ilaisa hasn’t looked back.

For three years, he’s competed in zone meets and represented ISS at the Coca-Cola Games, steadily improving his performance.

Last year, his dedication earned him a spot to represent Fiji at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva, a proud milestone for the young athlete.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Ilaisa shared how track and field have shaped him.

“Over the three years, I’ve improved a lot. Track has motivated me to do better and helped me become more disciplined in life.”

Now training under the guidance of Albert Miller, one of Fiji’s top athletics coaches, Ilaisa is focused on mastering the basics.

Miller believes this foundation is crucial for young athletes.

“Developing athletes from a young age is Athletics Fiji’s focus. It’s our responsibility as coaches to teach them the basics, make it fun, and keep them progressing.”

With his drive and the right guidance, Ilaisa is chasing new heights, proving that hard work and dedication can take you far whether it’s on the court, the track, or in life.