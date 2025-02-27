Suva Zone Two eyes Coral Coast schools

[Photo: Zone Two President Dan Vakamocea]

More schools along the Navua and Sigatoka corridor are expected to join the Suva Zone Two athletics competition next month.

Zone Two president Dan Vakamocea confirms they will be looking to add more schools to their zone, to increase the intensity of the competition.

In comparison to the Suva Zone One who currently have more than 20 schools taking part, Zone Two currently have 14 schools.

The addition of more schools will allow for quality competition.

Vakamocea says schools like Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School have been taking out their zone titles but more schools will be great for the competition.

“We were thinking of getting Namosi Secondary School, all those schools coming from the coral coast side because we have had Ratu Latianara, Lomary and Vashist. So it is better to have all those schools from the Coral Coast side coming over to join Suva Zone Two.”

The Suva Zone Two will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium on March 18th and 19th.

