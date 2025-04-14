Preparations near completion for Fiji Finals

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Biu Colati says they are in the final stages of preparation for the Fiji Finals, with just days to go before the country’s biggest schools sporting event kicks off.

With more than 1,000 athletes already confirmed and a few major zones still to submit their final entries, the logistics team is working around the clock to ensure everything is in place for a successful competition.

Colati says they are happy that everything is going according to schedule and are looking forward to a fun-filled and exciting three days of competition.

“Right now, we are finalising everything about the games. One of the main priorities has been confirming entries from each zone. As of today, we have completed entries from about 10 zones. Our data team has been working late into the night and will continue today to finalise the rest.”

Seven zones are still expected to submit their athlete lists, including Suva Zones 1 and 2 and Lautoka – all known for bringing large contingents.

The committee has set a firm deadline for all entries to be submitted by tomorrow, with a final review scheduled for Wednesday.

“Once the verification is done and we’ve sent out the performance lists, we’ll have a clearer picture of how many athletes and schools will be represented at the games.”

Organisers have also confirmed that athlete registration is already complete, with the final steps focusing on performance verification and data checks.

The Fiji Finals will be held next week Thursday to Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

