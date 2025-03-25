Over 900 athletes for Suva Zone 2

[File Photo]

A total of 905 athletes will compete for glory over the next two days at the Suva Zone 2 competition, which kicks off this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

These athletes are looking to elevate their performance in hopes of representing their schools at the highly anticipated Fiji Finals next month.

Fiji Secondary School Amateur Athletics Central president Savenca Muamua says it’s a special year and there will be tough competition for spots at the Fiji Finals.

“This year will be more exciting because we are celebrating our 50th anniversary for the national final. Safety precaution is still paramount and there will be K9’s at the ground, there will also be a big number of Police present on the ground just for the safety of the children and spectators.”

He adds while it is important to enjoy the event, this year’s competition will see an increased police presence at the venue to ensure the safety of all attendees, given the rising concerns over crime and drug-related issues in the country.

In addition, six more zone competitions will be held across the country on Thursday and Friday, including the Ovalau Zone, Macuata Zone One and Two, Bua, Savusavu and Taveuni.

The Lautoka Zone will be held on Friday and Saturday at Churchill Park.

