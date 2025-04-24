Over 2,000 athletes chase glory, Saukuru sends well wishes

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has extended his well-wishes to the over 2,000 young athletes as the 2025 Fiji Finals officially gets underway this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Speaking ahead of Day One of the highly anticipated secondary schools athletics meet, Saukuru congratulated all students selected to represent their schools, reminding them of their potential to achieve greatness.

He encouraged students to believe in themselves, push their limits, experience life to the fullest, conquer their goals, and take pride in every step they take.

Sports Minister, Jese Saukuru.

He expressed confidence that they would shine on the tracks.

Saukuru also acknowledged the critical role parents, teachers, and supporters play in the journey of young athletes.

He thanked them for their continuous support and dedication, noting that their encouragement helps shape the future leaders of tomorrow.

The minister urged supporters to fill the stands and rally behind the student-athletes as they take to the track and field in search of glory.

He concluded by encouraging students to give it their all, have faith in their abilities, and remember that the sky’s the limit.

This year’s Fiji Finals has drawn participants from across the country, with schools eyeing top honors in what is considered the biggest annual sporting event for secondary school athletes in the Pacific.

You can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage of the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championship on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.