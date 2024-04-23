Oceania Athletics teams up with Digicel Fiji

[Source: Oceania Athletics]

All overseas athletes coming to Suva for the Oceania Athletics Championships will be able to contact their loved ones everyday thanks to Digicel Fiji.

The telecommunication giant will be sponsoring the Championships.

Digicel Fiji is a generous supporter of athletics in Fiji, and the recent support of the Oceania Championships is a testament to their continued commitment to the sport.

In a statement, Oceania Athletics says Digicel Fiji will provide all athletes with a local SIM card, so they can contact home to make them feel at ease.

With many athletes travelling overseas for the first time for an athletics competition, being able to talk with their parents and coaches at home will provide a valuable support.

The Championships will be the biggest edition ever, with 1000 athletes from Under 16 to Master.

The Senior Championships will be a significant step towards Olympic Qualification for a number of athletes, with strong Australia and New Zealand teams coming to Suva, looking for ranking points and qualification standards.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says they’re proud to be the communications sponsor of the Oceania Athletics Championship and they understand the importance of staying connected for athletes competing far from home.

The Oceania Athletics Championship will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva from the June 1st to 9th.