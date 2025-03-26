No match for Ramasirai

Penaia Ramasirai.

Marist Brothers High School’s Penaia Ramasirai sent their supporters into a frenzy after coming in first place senior boys 200 meter event this afternoon.

Ramasirai continues to prove his worth on the track, where he also won the blue ribbon event yesterday.

He clocked an impressive time of 22.03 seconds for gold in the 200m finals.

Following closely in second place was Nathaniel Chand of Suva Grammar School with a time of 22.59 seconds, while Paula Vonolagi, also of SGS. finished in third with 22.82 seconds.

Next up this afternoon is the 4x100m events, starting at 2pm.

