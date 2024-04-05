Natabua and Yasawa lead Lautoka Zone

Natabua High School is currently leading the boys division of the Lautoka Coca Cola Games Championship at Churchill Park.

They have three gold, and one silver while in second place is Yasawa High School with one gold, one silver and one bronze followed by Lautoka Andhra Sangam who have one silver.

In the girls division, Yasawa North College currently lead with two gold and one bronze, Drasa Secondary is in second with one gold while Saint Thomas sit third with one gold.

The 1,500m events have all be completed this morning.

In the field events, Intermediate Shot Put, Junior grade High Jump and Inter Discus are all done.

The games continue.