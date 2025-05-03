MGM rewards cash incentives to winning athletes

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School has rewarded its athletes for their hard work at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games.

The back-to-back girls’ division champions held their victory celebration last night at the school premises, with friends, family, and sponsors in attendance.

The school recorded a total of 20 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Each athlete who won a medal received an appreciation trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize from the school management.

Gold medalists received $100, silver medalists received $75, and bronze medalists received $50.

Athletes who won multiple medals received a corresponding amount of cash.

Additionally, the best athlete at each grade level was awarded $200, and the overall best athlete was awarded $500.

Coaches Antonio Raboiliku and Waleki Satakala were also recognized for their dedication to the students’ athletic development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.