LMS targets 180 athletes for zone

Lelean Memorial School will be looking to send 180 of their students to represent the school to the Triple N Zone competition next month.

The Nausori-based school held their inter-house at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and are ready for the Zone.

Assistant principal Ulaiyasi Vakatawakoula says preparations are well underway, and this inter-house serves as a great preparation platform for their athletes.

Many athletes have been preparing since the beginning of the school term, and a handful more will be selected after the inter-house today.

Vakatawakoula is aware of the intensity of competition at the Triple N and believes they are on the right track with preparations.

The Triple N zone will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on April 1st and 2nd.

