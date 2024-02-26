Athletics

Karan sets new 1500m PB

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 26, 2024 6:35 am

[ Source : Supplied]

Team Fiji athlete Yeshnil Karan has set a new personal best in the 1500 meters at an athletics meet in Brisbane.

The 2023 Pacific Games triple gold medalist improved his personal best time by five seconds, clocking an impressive time of 3 minutes and 53.19 seconds at the Cathy Freeman Shield meet.

The achievement is the third fastest time by a Fijian runner, surpassing performances from prominent athletes such as Isireli Naikelekelevesi, Davendra Prakash Singh and Moses Zarak Khan.

Naikelekelevesi, who helped train Karan during the post-Covid period congratulated the 22-year-old on his achievement and says he always believed that the former Tavua College student would surpass him one day.

The fastest time ever run by a Fijian runner in the 1500 meters was set by Rick Kermode in 1982 with a time of 3 minutes 42.81 seconds followed by Usaia Sotutu with a time of 3 minutes 51.50 seconds set in 1972.

