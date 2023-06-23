Gold for Fiji at Special Olympics

[Source: Special Olympics/Facebook]

Fiji has won its first gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin Germany.

Petero Kaniliwa claimed Special Olympics Fiji’s first gold in powerlifting.

He finished first in the deadlift discipline and managed to win a bronze medal in squat but finished fourth for bench press.

Ponijese Duncan was also on the medal podium with a bronze in table tennis and Siteri Daulili finished fourth in the singles.



[Source: Special Olympics/Facebook]

Long distance runner Rukkya Bi managed a 6th place finish in the 1500 meters and recorded a personal best result in the 800m.

Samu Vuetasau and Maria Teresia was just outside of medal contention when they came 4th in the badminton mixed doubles.