Francesca receives boost for Fiji Finals

[Photo: Supplied]

Rampur College athlete Lora Francesca has received a gift certificate from Telecom Fiji Limited to buy running shoes and additional gear for the Fiji Finals next month.

This after she won the 3,000 meters girls open grade final at the Suva Zone two without proper running shoes.

Telecom Fiji acknowledges her determination and potential, hence the recognition and gift certificate from JR White.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Charles Gounder says they are committed to supporting Fijian athletes.

The Fiji Finals is scheduled for the 2nd to the 4th of next month.