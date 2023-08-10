Fourth place finish for swimmer Young

[ Source : Team Fiji / Facebook]

Team Fiji swimmer David Young finished in fourth place in the Men’s 50m Freestyle final at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Young who recorded the second fastest time in the heats had to settle for fourth with a time of 23.02s.

He also took part in the Men’s 100m Butterfly where he was ranked 22 from a pool of 34 swimmers.

Young clocked a time of 58.16s.

In athletics, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School sprinter, Emosi Laqere ran a time of 23.81s in the men’s 200m while Adi Cakobau School speedster Frances Tuva managed a time of 26.41s in the women’s division.