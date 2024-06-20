Focused Richardson eyes Olympic trials redemption

Sha'carri Richardson of the U.S. [Source: Reuters]

American fan favourite Sha’Carri Richardson will look to add another chapter to her comeback story with a ticket to the Paris Games when the United States team trials kick off on Friday, three years after her Olympic dream came crashing down.

The Texan catapulted herself into household fame when she won the 100 metres at the 2021 trials, but a positive test for cannabis saw her miss out on competing in Tokyo.

Richardson stunningly failed to qualify for the World Championships at the same Hayward Field track in 2022. But she made good on years of potential a year later, winning the 100m world title and taking third in the 200m in Budapest.

Her trophy case now awaits an Olympic gold.

Richardson, 24, has kept a limited competition schedule this year and finished second at the Xiamen Diamond League meet and third at Suzhou in the 200m.

She is registered to run the 100 and 200 at the U.S. trials.

Her biggest challenge in the shorter sprint will likely come from newcomer Jacious Sears, after the 22-year-old set the world lead of 10.77 seconds in April, just two-hundredths of a second off Richardson’s collegiate record.

But Sanya Richards-Ross, the 400-metre Olympic champion in 2012, sees few who can challenge Richardson.