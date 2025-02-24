Fiji Finals confirmed for week 13

The 2025 Fiji Finals have now been confirmed to be held a week earlier and not on the final week of the first school term.

On 3rd February, the Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association requested the Ministry of Education for confirmation of the Games dates this year as the final week of Term 1 clashes with the Fijian Drua and Reds game week.

The Ministry has written to FSSAA confirming that the Fiji Finals will be held from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

Article continues after advertisement

These new dates will also mean that respective zones will need to finalize their dates accordingly as school inter-houses are now being held.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link