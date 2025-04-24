Fiji Finals celebrates 50 years of passion and perseverance

Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association President Ratu Marika Uluinaceva this morning paid tribute to the many people who have contributed to the success of the Fiji Finals.

The biggest athletic event in the region this year marks its Golden Jubilee.

Uluinaceva says the competition built on the foresight of teachers and athletes half a century ago has become the largest and most prestigious athletics event in Fiji, one that continues to shape champions on and off the track.

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association President Ratu Marika Uluinaceva.

He acknowledges the work of so many athletes who have trained tirelessly, the coaches and trainers who mentored them, the parents who have stood by them, and the old scholars who continue to support and inspire the next generation.

“A special acknowledgement must go to our schools, teachers, and principals whose unwavering dedication makes this event possible year after year.”

Uluinaceva also honoured the legacy of the late Vuli Waqa, a man whose vision and dedication he says helped shape the Fiji Finals.

“His contributions to the development of athletics in Fiji are immeasurable, and his passing last year left a void in our hearts. His contributions to the development of athletics in Fiji are immeasurable, and his passing last year left a void in our hearts.”

He says today we remember him with gratitude and commit to carrying forward the thoughts he laid for future generations.

The 2025 Coca-Cola Games is now underway at the HFC Bank Stadium, and you can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.