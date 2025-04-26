Coaches reflect on win

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School & Marist Brothers High School athletes

Marist Brothers High School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School have successfully defended their Coca-Cola Games titles, reaffirming their dominance in secondary school athletics.

The 2025 Championship concluded this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, where MGM took a decisive lead in the girls’ division, while Marist held off fierce challenges from Suva Grammar and Queen Victoria School to win the boys’ title.

Despite the pressure, both schools stood firm, showcasing not only athletic excellence but also teamwork, planning, and deep community support.

Article continues after advertisement

Marist Brothers’ path to victory was anything but easy, as they faced intense competition from two of the most consistent schools in recent years.

Marist Brothers’ head coach says they are grateful to each individual who has supported their journey.

“It has been a hectic three days, after seeing all the results from schools, we knew we had to work even harder. We are blessed to come this far and I take my hat off for the Marist family.”

MGM girls’ captain Tirisiane Kiliraki said the back-to-back win was a dream come true and credited the achievement to the tireless support of coaches, parents, and school staff leading up to the games.

“Leading the team has been a very honored position, as the back to back captain I am very proud to say that there was a big improvement from last year especially in the medal tallies.”

As the 2025 Coca-Cola Games close, Marist and MGM not only walked away with medals but also set the bar for future school competitions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.