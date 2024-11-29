Bulivou dedicates win to dad

Twelve-year-old Ratu Aisea Bulivou

Twelve-year-old Ratu Aisea Bulivou is dedicating his gold medal to his father, who has been by his side since day one in preparing for the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

The Dilkusha Primary School student was emotional after coming in first place in the under-12 softball event, reminiscing on the hard yards he has put in to come this far.

Bulivou says the constant support from his father in pushing him towards his training, has allowed him to win a medal on the final day of the tournament.

“I just want to thank my father, for always supporting me me since I started training for this tournament. I also want to thank my coaches for training me.”

He also thanked his coaches from Team Tailevu for their guidance in leading up to the games.

He says he did not expect to win a medal after seeing the opponents he was up against, but focused on his father’s words of encouragement minutes before his event.

He described the experience of competing at the games as one to be remembered forever, making his team proud by adding a gold medal to their tally.

The final day of the games is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.