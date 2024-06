Bol wins European 400m hurdles with world-leading time

[Source: Reuters]

Femke Bol set a world-leading time to claim a dominant victory in the women’s 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships on Tuesday and the Dutch athlete said she could go even quicker at the Paris Olympics.

Bol, who won bronze in the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games, crossed the line in a championship record 52.49 seconds in Rome to win her second European gold in the event and fourth overall.

The 24-year-old’s effort saw her better American rival Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s season-leading mark of 52.70 set last month.

Norway’s Olympic champion Karsten Warholm also set a championship record and world leading time of 46.98 in the men’s race to win his third European gold.