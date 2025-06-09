Athletics bag another four gold

Team Fiji Athletics delivered another four gold medals at the Palau Mini Games and now we are third on the medal tally with 22 gold, 27 silver and 21 bronze medals.

Errol Qaqa started the day with a gold in the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

He clocked a time of 14.59s in the final to bring home the gold medal.

Fiji claimed gold in the men’s triple jump after Frederico Miller came first last night following his best jump of 13.89 meters.

Samuela Vunivalu brought home bronze with 13.70m and Waisiki Koyamainaqoro finished 4th with 13.39m.

Long distance champion,Yeshnil Karan, came home with a strong finish in the men’s 5000m.

Karan bagged gold in a time of 15.27.62sec.

Former Fijiana 7s rep, Heleina Young, marked her return to athletics when she cruised home in the women’s 400m final with a time of 56.05s to win gold for Team Fiji.

Her teammate Naibena Tuilawaki was 4th in the same event.

Both our men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams settled for silver behind Papua New Guinea.

Athletics also delivered a silver and bronze medal in the senior women’s discuss.

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School throws queen, Loata Lewageena, who broke her own intermediate girls record twice at this year’s Fiji Finals won silver for Fiji.

Her best effort was 48.15m which was enough to put her in second place.

Finishing behind her was Swami Vivekananda College student Brieanna Rabakewa with a throw of 45.61m.

Rabakewa threw 41m when she won gold in the senior girls at the Fiji Finals.

