Athletes to be randomly selected for anti-doping test

[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee/ Facebook]

Team Fiji athletes attending the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands will undergo random anti-doping tests.

This decision was made in June when the Cabinet approved the National Anti-Doping Policy presented by the Minister for Youth & Sports.

Fiji Athletes Commission Representative, William Bennion, says the athletes will be educated on prohibited substances.

“From the athlete’s commission side we are working together with FASANOC, medical commission and with drug-free sports Fiji to help educate the athletes on this anti-doping violations. We have a team assembly this Saturday and we will and we will go through this anti-doping violations.”

This weekend, the athletes will receive an informative session on prohibited substances.

The games will begin in Honiara on the 19th of November and continue until December 2nd.