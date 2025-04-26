Athletes learn core values at Coca-Cola Games

Nested in the middle of a community where drug abuse is at its highest, Nabua High School is using sports as a platform to pull their students away from this rising national crisis.

Athletics head coach Saiyad Ali says majority of their athletes comes from communities where drug abuse is often seen as a norm.

He says competing at sporting events like the Coca-Cola Games Championship will help keep youths away from these activities.

“Sports has managed to help students fight peer pressure I’m their different communities better because drug abuse is a big issue around here. While preparing for the Coke Games, these athletes have committed to training, showcasing discipline and strong will power which is very important.”

Even though their athletics side has not won any medals at the Fiji Finals, Ali says seeing their athletes commit to training and give up certain bad habits is the real victory for the school.

For their coaching staff, discipline and strong will power are two morals that want their students to learn and hold on to.

The Fiji Finals competition will conclude today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC TV.

