Asensio bags brace to lift Villa to 2-1 win over Chelsea.

[Source: Reuters]

Aston Villa’s Marco Asensio bagged a double and fellow newcomer Marcus Rashford had two assists as their side roared back from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 in a breathless Premier League match at Villa Park on Saturday.

The victory buoyed up Villa’s push for European classification next season as Unai Emery’s men climbed to seventh in the league table on 42 points, one point behind both Chelsea, who fell to sixth, and fifth-placed Bournemouth.

Asensio’s 89th-minute winner was thanks to a huge blunder by Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen, who inexplicably let the Spaniard’s shot slip under his body.

“The performance from the team was incredible,” Asensio told Sky Sports.

“We need to continue but the team is in the right way. I am very happy for my first goals and for the win.”

The visitors, who have not won an away league game since early December, drew first blood when Pedro Neto drove the ball down the right on the break before whipping in a cross that Enzo Fernandez slotted home from close range.

But Chelsea failed to seize control as both sides had numerous near misses including four failed efforts from Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Asensio finally bundled in a cross from halftime substitute Rashford in the 57th minute. Asensio slotted home another Rashford cross for the winner.

Asensio and Rashford both joined Villa on loan earlier this month, from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

The game marked the best in a Villa shirt for Rashford, who looks keen to impress his new team after having fallen out of favour with United manager Ruben Amorim.

Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans said the team was very pleased to have acquired the forward.

“Listen, Marcus is someone, he can threaten anyone one (versus) one, even one (versus) two, he’s very important for us in the way that he plays, because he gives us something on that left-hand side,” Tielemans told Sky.

“Today, every time he got the ball he was dangerous.”

Both sides squandered numerous opportunities, with Chelsea having seven shots on target to Villa’s six.

Emery thought his players were perhaps still feeling the effects of playing on Wednesday in a 2-2 draw with league leaders Liverpool.

“Today we started very bad and conceded a goal, second in the duels, were late and slow on the press, not getting the players on the field as we planned,” Emery said.

“Then we progressively got better. The last two games we had chances at the end of the match and did not score. Today we had chances at the end and we scored.”

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer had a bagful of opportunities, including a shot that sailed just wide and another that went over the crossbar. The England midfielder had a terrific late chance when he had keeper Emi Martinez beaten but defender Ezri Konza sprinted over to block it.

“Today was a tough one because again one-nil up, we had chances to score, even after the 1-1, I think we had some great chances,” said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. “But in this league you have to be very clinical until the end because anything can happen.”