Another loss for the Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered another disappointing defeat in the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, going down 43-20 to the Highlanders in New Zealand this evening.

The hosts made an explosive start, with debutant Taniela Filimone crossing less than two minutes into the match for his first try of the competition.

He followed it up just ten minutes later, bagging his second and giving the Highlanders an early 12-0 lead.

The Drua had opportunities to respond, working their way into attacking positions, but was unable to score following a string of handling errors.

The Drua finally got on the scoreboard through a penalty kick from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula.

However, the Highlanders struck again just before halftime to extend their lead to 17-3 at the break.

The Drua came out with renewed energy in the second half as locks Josefa Tamani soared high to collect a kick, then offloaded to Isikeli Rabitu, who danced past two defenders to score.

Armstrong-Ravula missed the conversion, narrowing the gap to 17-8.

But the Highlanders were quick to answer, driving over from a five-meter lineout maul to stretch their lead to 24-8.

The Drua kept fighting, and half-back Simone Kuruvoli finished off a strong set piece to cut the lead to 24-15.

Minutes later, Ponipate Loganimasi added a spark with a brilliant 50-meter chip-and-chase try, bringing the visitors within striking distance at 24-20.

Momentum shifted again when Kuruvoli was sent to the sin bin for a deliberate knock-on, where the Highlanders quickly capitalized, scoring in the corner from another lineout to go up 29-20.

Despite a spirited push from the Drua in the final quarter, the Highlanders remained composed.

They struck again from a fast set-piece to make it 34-20 with five minutes to go, and sealed the match with a final try at the hooter to finish 43-20.

