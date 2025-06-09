Sports

Albert Park ground dispute brews

Simran Chand Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 20, 2025 4:50 pm

[file photo]

A dispute has emerged over the use of Suva’s Albert Park, ahead of next month’s Fiji vs Scotland Test match and the Oceania Football Confederation’s Women’s Nations Cup.

The training ground, initially booked by the Fiji Football Association, has now been reallocated to Fiji Rugby by the Suva City Council.

Fiji FA claims the SCC rejected their booking request, citing concerns that an 18-day training period would cause damage to the Albert Park ground surface.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Fiji FA General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, Fiji FA had secured Albert Park weeks in advance for the OFC teams’ training, a booking made to properly facilitate the estimated $1.7 million in revenue that the event is expected to bring into the country.

However, negotiations with the SCC stalled due to what Kumar described as a staggering “500% increase” in hire rates compared to last year.

Kumar revealed that in their meeting with SCC, Fiji FA specifically requested only Ground Number Two and Number Four (on opposite sides of the park), leaving Ground Number One and Number Three open for Fiji Rugby if they needed to book it.

The SCC, in a written response to questions sent by FBC Sports, says the council’s decision was driven by a commitment to the sustainability of Albert Park’s playing surfaces.

The SCC highlights that Rugby’s shorter four-day booking was deemed more manageable than Fiji FA’s proposed 18 days.

“The extensive duration of the requested football training period, coupled with the current maintenance requirements, posed a significant challenge to preserving the integrity of the playing surface. Therefore, the Suva City Council regrettably informed the Fiji Football Association that Albert Park will not be available for their proposed dates.”

However, Fiji FA GM Operations argues otherwise, saying that even rugby training will cause similar damage to the ground surface.

“Rugby booking for 4 days but I mean nothing against rugby but they are using spike studs and for football we are using flat 13 studs which hardly damages the ground. Only if weather changes due to heavy rainfall then the ground might be damaged but as of yesterday afternoon our team actually saw the ground which is really not in a good condition. So, I really can’t understand what the sustainability is for. If the ground is not for the sporting bodies to use who else, it is for.”

Kumar further clarified the proposed usage of the park, explaining that out of the 18-day booking, six days were allocated for actual match play.

On each of these match days, teams would utilize the ground for only three hours.

Fiji FA cannot afford to delay its preparations and has already secured alternative training venues, though Kumar admitted they are not in as better condition as Albert Park.

These venues are: PTC ground, Nasese, Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori and, Buckhurst Park, Suva.

The OFC Women’s Nations Cup will be from July 4 to July 19, while the Flying Fijians will take on Scotland on July 12.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Vendors demand budget action, not political drama

NGO coalition calls for people-centered budget

No charges in arms seizure case

Minister Rayalu’s legacy remembered

Navakamocea appointed as PS for iTaukei Affairs

Fijian holds prayer for victims of Air India crash

New medical clinic opens in Sigatoka

MSG senior officials reaffirm unity

FIJI Water backs PM’s Business Awards

Call for stronger powers to tackle unhealthy foods

Critical health issues on meeting agenda

Albert Park ground dispute brews

Mataele to feature for Fijian Drua in 2026

FRCS rolls out MyCash QR payments

What to know about BTS as the K-pop group returns from military service

Kyiv mourns as death toll from Russian strike climbs to 28

As death toll rises, Gazans make life-risking journeys to seek food

Tamani named player of the match in Indian League

Raibiriki ready to leap to greatness

Rewa health officials push for continued budget support

Sharks, West Tigers lead FNRLW premiership tables

Kiran calls for social cohesion

The world’s only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV could stop transmission

Fiji explores regional health cooperation

Napoleon’s iconic bicorne hat and personal treasures expected to fetch millions in Paris

Forestry on track for 30 million tree goal

Labasa market vendors gear up for growth

Renovations begin at Vunisea Hospital

Dune 3 Casts Nakoa-Wolf Momoa And Ida Brooke As Paul Atreides’ Twin Children

Mbappe discharged from hospital

Emori Sukace wins 2024 Kia Sportage in $300K Shop N Save Promotion

Will Drake Kill the Diss Track?

Australia shuts down Tehran embassy as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

Nasilasila extends Drua stay through 2026

FRU in talks with sponsors to fund school rugby

Inclusive squad for Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Frederico Miller ready for national duties

Oil prices up nearly 3% as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

LTA recommends opening up e-ticketing market

Landowners receive $44 annually for Monasavu Dam

Temperatures pass 32C as first UK area enters heatwave

Build local diabetes care system, urges Diabetes Fiji

Small businesses seek budget relief

Use education to defeat the drug menace: Professor Prasad

FEO enhances digital systems

LTA warns drivers after latest road death

Kavala Health Center goes digital

New equipment to supports skills training

Wallabies name 36-Man squad for Fiji test

Youth say poor enforcement limits healthy food choices

FSSRU confident in ground availability

LTA expands road safety efforts

Navua FC thankful for support of the Vanua

Lyles showdown with NFL's Hill cancelled

Court orders seizure of properties in fraud case

DPM Kamikamica calls for urgent action to support WIM

Equipment management boosts election readiness

Fiji Airports signs MOA with TSLS

Five police officers face multiple charges

China will assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

New Zealand halts Cook Islands funding over China row

Jeezy reflects on the legacy of his commercial debut, the classic ‘Thug Motivation 101'

Pakistan's army chief to meet Trump

Brad Pitt Reveals His One Condition for Doing a Movie With Tom Cruise

113 Cuvu families get 99-year leases

Sauturaga scores as Bulls continue dominant form

Raviravi gets $10k for mangrove project

Baby Pearls set for Invitational Tournament ahead of World Cup

LTA wants road marshals back

Homes no longer safe: Tudravu

Bati young gun to start for NSW in U19 Origin

Critical roles still vacant at FEO

Devastating crash threatens Air India's ambitious turnaround

23 HIV cases recorded in Bua, Tuiwailevu warns of rising risk

Budget to address housing shortages

Driver admitted after deadly mishap

Man City show squad depth in 2-0 Club World Cup win over Wydad

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid

Body found in Vunisamaloa

Australia jobs unexpectedly dip in May

Farmers, families travel to farewell late Minister

Britain, under pressure on immigration

Lone Air India survivor carries coffin of brother killed in crash

‘Jaws’ changed movies forever

Bright future for Fijian Amateur Boxing

Fiji Volleyball undeterred by financial hurdles

Football for Schools reaches Bua

Stop risking lives: Kamikamica

Liverpool ready to defend title

Pixar film 'Elio' follows a family's imperfect intergalactic journey

Public assured, Blood supply is safe

France aims to intercept UK-bound migrant boats

Queensland set series alight winning game two in Perth

Clean water push for Macuata and Serua communities

No room for rogue operators says LTA

DPM backs women journalists

Rent defaulters face eviction

PRB residents slammed for illegal dumping

Outdated health laws under review

Fiji Rugby eyes player development and future pathways

Tri-nations boxing to promote upcoming talent

Trump calls for Iran's 'unconditional surrender'

Man dies in freak accident

Lami Darts tournament highlights growing momentum

$44k still owed to 2018 Election workers

Mother seeks justice

Power failure risk remains at CWM Hospital

Sinner through in Halle to set up clash with former champion Bublik

Indonesia and Fiji relation strengthened

SCGF secures land to boost farmer support

Media must drive change: Rakuita

Fiji urges France to stand with the Pacific

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' brings fans back to dangerous dinosaur realm

Australia to begin talks on security, defence with EU

797 meth containers seized, Court told

Teba sees red card as Bravehearts suffer loss

Race on to replace Viljoen at Fiji Airways

Rental car operators push for policy review

Duguivalu still eligible for Flying Fijians despite France A selection

Nawaka takes charge in drug fight

Seruitanoa leads the way for women in rugby

Charred bodies, shattered lives after gunmen kill 100 in Nigeria

Empowering children for safety

Club World Cup clash gets underway as lightning threat passes

Alcaraz battles past lucky loser Walton to advance at Queen's Club

President authorizes independent investigation

Anne Burrell, TV chef who coached the ‘Worst Cooks in America,’ dies at 55

Weekend drinking leads to 22 lock-ups

Israeli tanks kill 59 people in Gaza crowd trying to get food aid, medics say

Fiji Airways drops in 2025 Skytrax Airline rankings

Oil prices keep climbing as Iran-Israel conflict enters sixth day

Walk to break crime cycle this Saturday

Tom Cruise is finally getting an Oscar

Tyler Perry sued by actor on ‘The Oval’ for sexual assault and harassment

US to shut embassy in Jerusalem from Wednesday through Friday

US judge blocks Trump passport policy targeting transgender people

Iranians speak of their fears and hopes as the conflict with Israel intensifies

E-ticketing backlash prompts action

Fiji FA honored with bronze at inaugural FIFA Forward Awards

Road deaths drops but LTA warns against complacency

Prasad warns students about rising drug threat

Youth lead the charge for smarter food choices

Baby Pearls engage with Rabi Youth

Tuiketei calls out inequality in Pacific newsrooms

Ronald loan move to Al-Hilal ‘counter-intuitive

Highlight dark side of tennis betting

Singh denies sidelining acting PS

Gill's captaincy a blend of Rohit's ice and Kohli's fire

Iranians describe fear and sadness over Trump evacuation warning

Visitor arrivals show positive growth in May

Fiji urges global action on climate mobility

Doctor who supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry and called him a ‘moron’ will plead guilty

Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Fiji ready to send team to the US to negotiate trade tariffs

FBC to Live Broadcast International Tri Nations Amateur Boxing

Singh sets sights on 3.5m tonne comeback

Sokotukivei ready for national duties

Strong sectors could offset growth dip, says Kamikamica

FBC to open new broadcast hub in Labasa

Union fears rights threatened in work-from-home review

World Bank slashes Pacific growth forecast

Ravunawa sounds alarm on salt and NCD link

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ soars in box office debut with $83.7 million, beating ‘Lilo & Stitch’

LTA launches school road safety campaign

Healthy crowds and Messi mania lift Club World Cup, but quality gap shows

Thousands attend Bhageshwar Dham religious program

Super Rugby spin-off: new comp to fix fixture shortage

Teen remanded over fatal Bau Road accident

Police to question student in assault video

US and UK announce a trade deal, but steel imports unresolved

Stop vandalism urges FRA

Movie Review: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Bride Hard’ is a wedding movie that’s easy to break up with

Trump to leave G7 summit early due to Middle East situation

Iranian state broadcaster hit as Iran urges Trump to make Israel halt war

Police completes analysis of COI report

Grants are a government duty, not a vote-buying tool: Singh

Talacolo double in Chennai Bulls win

CCF demands clearer food labels

Berea Trust to bridge literacy gaps

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss make magic in 'Fubar' season 2

Angelo Smith signs with Drua

Four-day leadership program kicks-off in Suva

Jurors see clips of ‘freak-off’ sex marathons central to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking charges

Nawaka pays tribute to Rayalu

Rehabilitation services expand through outreach

Russia attacks Kyiv with waves of drones, missiles

Kamikamica meets Vodafone over bus card chaos

Media must protect its women

Daunivucu named in France U20 for World Championship

As economic growth slows, Pacific Islands should boost women in jobs, says World Bank

Four people handed suspended jail sentences over Vinicius Jr effigy

The world’s most-visited museum shuts down with staff sounding the alarm on mass tourism

Man charged for alleged sacrilege

Star-studded premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par

US reverses guidance pausing ICE raids on farms, hotels and restaurants, WaPo reports

Fatal accident prompts policy review

Dozens killed by Israeli fire near Gaza aid sites

Fiji Port prepares for trade surge

Gavoka unfazed by forecast

HART seeks housing support