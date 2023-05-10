50th tournament for Soyizwapi

It’ll be a special weekend for Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi as he runs out in his 50th World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Toulouse on Saturday.

However, Soyizwapi and the Blitzboks have the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s, hosts France and USA in their pool which makes the group games interesting.

The 30-year-old Blitzbok will become the ninth South African to reach 50 tournaments in the World Series.

The other eight are Branco du Preez, Chris Dry, Kyle Brown, Frankie Horne, Cecil Afrika, Philip Snyman, Justin Geduld and Werner Kok.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will play two pool games on Saturday starting with USA at 12:57am followed by South Africa at 7:03am and the last group game against France at 12:11am on Sunday.

The Fijiana starts their campaign on Friday against Spain at 8pm then two games on Saturday with Japan at 1:30am and Great Britain at 7:37pm.