$2.3 million boost for Labasa football academy

A $2.3 million project will fund the construction of two high-quality football grounds at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Labasa.

The project will be managed by Heritage Fiji Ltd.

The FIFA Forward program is funding the project, which aims to improve football infrastructure in the Northern division.

Director of Shiri Singh & Associates Pte Ltd, Shivas Singh, will serve as FFA’s Project Engineer and Consultant, overseeing the implementation to ensure the project meets the required standards.

FFA President Rajesh Patel says this is a significant step forward for football development in the North.

With the completion of these grounds, the association aims to provide better training and playing facilities for our players.

The Labasa Academy Ground Development Project is scheduled to begin in August.

