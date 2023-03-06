17-year-old wins Chess Championship

17-year-old Rudr Prasad continues to dominate the local chess arena winning the University of Fiji Rapid Chess Championship at the Saweni Campus in Lautoka.

He had an unbeaten score of 6.5/7, ahead of the University of the South Pacific student Yash Maharaj, who came in second overall with 6/7.

Ex-Olympiad rep Prashil Prakash settled into the third position with 5.5/7, while Yenktesh Pentaiya and Ravikesh Prasad came in fourth and fifth, respectively, on a tied score of 5/7.

In the women’s division, 16-year-old Tanvi Prasad of Jai Narayan College won with 4.5/7.

Luisa Corpus finished second with 4/7, while Nishita Sinha of Swami Vivekananda College came in third with 3/7.

This is the Chess Federation’s final major event before its annual general meeting on March 11, 2023.

Fiji Chess Federation General Secretary Goru Arvind says they are pleased to see a lot of primary and secondary school players taking part in the sport in the western division.

He adds says they have discovered new players and hope to increase their player base in Fiji.