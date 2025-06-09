13 Deans and Raluve semifinals live on FBC

[Source: File Photo]

For the first time in history, 13 Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve semifinals this weekend will air live on TV.

FBC Sports and FBC TV will show 13 semifinals which will include some Raluve games.

Before, only the semifinals on the main ground are shown on TV but that won’t be the case this weekend. The semifinals are confirmed for Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka for now, however, if it will be moved to the HFC Stadium in Suva, it won’t affect the broadcast schedule.

If the semifinals will be played in Sigatoka as scheduled then the games at ground two will air live as well.

However, if the games are moved to Suva then semifinals at Buckhurst Park are going to be shown live on TV for the first time.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union will confirm after their meeting this afternoon if HFC Stadium will host the semifinals.

