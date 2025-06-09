104 matches for Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship

[Source: facebook]

The Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most diverse tournaments in its history, with a record number of first-time entrants.

A total of 104 matches are scheduled to be played in Ba from next week

Several schools are making their national debut, including the girls’ champions from the North, Dua Vata Secondary School, along with Adi Cakobau School, Maharishi Sanatan College, and Nelson High School from Vatukoula.

In the Under-19 grade, Ba Methodist High School will also make its first appearance.

In a move to expand the sport’s reach, organizers have given a wild-card entry to South Taveuni Secondary School, allowing the outer island team to compete in the national playoffs for the first time.

Fiji Secondary Schools Football Association president Aminesh Ram said the high number of new participants shows the tournament’s commitment to making football accessible to all students, adding that the interest is immense.

