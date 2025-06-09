Youths encouraged to embrace identity amid challenges

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

Students need to embrace responsibility, identity, and cultural values as they face challenges in their personal and academic lives.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran during the Naitasiri Tertiary Students Association Awareness event.

She adds issues, including mental health, peer pressure, drug and substance abuse, sexual and reproductive health, HIV, sexually transmitted infections, and the rise of online violence continue to affect students.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran also expressed concern over the spread of hard drugs such as methamphetamine, noting its role in clouding judgment, increasing risky behaviour, and contributing to the spread of HIV.

Acknowledging stakeholders and partners who conducted awareness sessions, the Minister stresses the need to equip young people with knowledge to make informed choices.

She is encouraging students to value their cultural roots, noting that problem-solving skills developed in rural settings can benefit them academically and personally.

Kiran is also calling on the Naitasiri Tertiary Students Association to establish peer support forums where students can share experiences and strategies to manage pressure.

She warns that the breakdown of family values is creating a crisis, urging young people to prioritise responsibility in their personal lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.