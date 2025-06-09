Youth entrepreneur launches Labasa play centre

An 18-year-old entrepreneur in Labasa has invested $50,000 into a new play centre for children, combining fun and learning while also creating a family-friendly space.

The centre, called Twinkle Creams, features slides, a ball pit, and a book section where children can study, while parents relax with coffee and kids enjoy ice cream after playtime.

Owner Litisha says her inspiration came from seeing the need for extracurricular activities for children in Labasa while also encouraging them to learn and socialize.

“I really wanted to do something affordable for the kids in Labasa. Studying is important, but playing and socialising are just as important. I see customers coming around eight or nine, spending family time here, and that makes me happy.”

She adds that the idea came from her own experience as a customer and from noticing the lack of engaging, safe spaces for children in the area.

Litisha says the business will also support her as she prepares to begin university in China next year, allowing her to be more independent and not rely entirely on her parents.

Resident Ufemia Diroko says the centre has received a positive response from local families since its opening.

“Sometimes we come to town, we have other things to do, and then we bring our kids as well. So this place is a good spot for us to bring our kids, for them to play, have fun, as well as for us to take a break when we like.”

Litisha hopes her initiative not only helps children in Labasa find a balance between learning and playing, but also inspires other young people to pursue their own ideas and contribute to the local economy.

