YES app to empower Pacific youths

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru alongside UNFPA Pacific Director Iori Kato launched the app yesterday. [Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/Facebook]

A new Youth Education Sex App has been launched to empower young people in the Pacific region.

YES App offers comprehensive sexual health and well-being information.

Saukuru acknowledged UNFPA for their support, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in youth education.

Encouraging all youths to download the app, he stresses its potential to significantly impact young lives positively, marking a milestone in youth empowerment.