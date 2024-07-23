Year-Five student raises funds to combat illicit drugs

[File Photo]

A Year-Five student has been lauded for raising funds to support the fight against illicit drugs.

Drug Free World Fiji Founder Kalesi Volatabu expressed admiration for Madhav Prasad, who approached her team with a money box as a show of support for the organization.

Volatabu says that following this, the boy requested that she visit his dad’s clinic to raise awareness about the consequences of drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

Five days later, a team from Drug Free World Fiji visited the clinic run by Prasad’s dad in Kinoya to create awareness.

Afterward, Prasad handed over the money box, which was full as the boy had been raising funds to support the work of the NGO.

Volatabu says the contribution by Prasad is a sign that we need to empower young people and never dismiss what they can do.