Yauvoli appointed acting PS for Civil Service

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Amenatave Yauvoli [Source: UNA Fiji]

The Public Service Commission, with the agreement of the Prime Minister, has appointed Amenatave Yauvoli as Acting Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service and Public Enterprises.

Yauvoli has been recalled from Indonesia, where he served as Fiji’s Ambassador for four years.

He had previously served as Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade and Investment as well as Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

Yauvoli has a double Master’s Degree with honours in development economics from the University of Woolongong in Australia.

He has extensive experience in government and regional affairs, having served in all three sub-regions of the Pacific.

He was seconded to SPREP in Samoa for two years; served for five years in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, while working for the Secretariat of the Pacific Community; and served for four years in Vanuatu as Executive Director of the MSG Secretariat.

Yauvoli has worked in the fields of environment and climate change.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says Parmesh Chand, who currently holds the post of Permanent Secretary for Civil Service and Public Enterprises, will remain in post until his transfer to the Diplomatic Service is finalized.

