Yauvoli advocates for stronger climate action December 12th

Fiji and Pacific Island nations rallied for urgent climate action, emphasizing the critical need to limit global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This was highlighted by Fiji’s Chief Climate Negotiator Amenatave Yauvoli on the last day of the COP28 in Dubai.

“We know the world is overheating, and if we don’t really preserve, prevent, and push for global temperature to be below 1.5 degrees, it will affect every human being, including small island development states, who will face the brunt of it, and we’re already facing that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Yauvoli says the global national determined contribution review will show how governments are committed to the temperature goal in the Paris Agreement’s Article 2.1C and related measures.

Fiji and the Pacific Islands are also striving to ensure crucial connections between side events and negotiation processes while working diligently to achieve their primary objectives.

Yauvoli is also encouraging young negotiators to carry the blue flag onward in terms of climate change discussions outside of COP28.