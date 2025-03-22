Yalobi village faces climate change effects

Yalobi village, located in the Yasawa group, is not exempt from the significant impacts of climate change.

Village Turaga ni Koro, Nacanieli Vakacagicagi, states that during heavy rainfall, it becomes particularly hazardous for children to cross the bridge that connects them to the other side of the island, where the school is situated.

Some parents are often concerned that their children may be swept away by strong currents; therefore, we occasionally transport them by boat. This situation is exacerbated by the ongoing impacts of climate change on our communities.

Vakacagicagi stresses that this situation poses a challenge, as it affects both the children and teachers during periods of intense swells and heavy downpours.

Yalobi is one of the many villages in Yasawa that continues to feel the impacts of climate change on a daily basis.

