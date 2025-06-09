Xcon to take plea next month

Content creator and farmer Lui Vuibureta. [Photo: NIKHIL AIYUSH KUMAR]

Content creator and farmer Lui Vuibureta is set to enter his plea in the Suva High Court on the 6th of next month.

Appearing before Justice Daniel Goundar this morning, it was alleged that on August 14th, 2025, in Nadi, Vuibureta made derogatory remarks against a government minister during a TikTok live stream.

Justice Goundar questioned why the matter was before the High Court; the state informed him that, under their interpretation of the Online Safety Act, the High Court has jurisdiction in such cases.

Vuibureta has also allegedly breached three bail conditions, including failing to surrender his passport, failing to disable his TikTok account, and reoffending while on bail.

While his lawyers noted that a Magistrates Court psychiatric evaluation had already cleared him, the state revealed he is under further investigation for a separate allegation by Valelevu Police.

Furthermore, the state told the court that Vuibureta made admissions during his caution interview, confirming he posted the videos from his account and apologizing for his actions.

His lawyers stated they received disclosures from the state last week and requested more time to file additional information.

He has been further remanded by the Suva High Court.

