World Bank backs climate-smart farming push

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The agriculture sector could soon see a boost in climate-resilient initiatives.

This follows a high-level talks between the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives from the World Bank.

Key discussions centred around the EnABLE (Enhancing Access to Benefits while Lowering Emissions) grant, with potential support for pilot programs focusing on sustainable farming and the economic empowerment of women and youth.

Article continues after advertisement

Officials also briefed the team on current operations and strategies, reinforcing the commitment to building a more inclusive and climate-ready agriculture sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.